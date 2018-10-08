This may be a bit early but image renders of Moto G7 are now available. We remember the Moto G6 was first sighted in January before the April launch so this is definitely early. We’re assuming the Moto G7 will be introduced together with the Moto G7 Plus. We’re hoping this one will be a success, unlike the Moto G6 line which isn’t doing well in the mobile market. Posted below are a 360-degree video and 5K renders of what could be the Moto G7.

Our source @OnLeaks really knows what he’s doing when it comes to renders because they usually come close to the real thing. The CAD-based images are the first glimpse we have of the next-gen Moto budget flagship offering.

The photos reveal nothing much will change except for the notch. The inside components may be improved though but design-wise or maybe even the look and feel, it will be similar in many ways to the Moto G6.

The Moto G7 may come with a 6-inch screen, Full HD+ resolution display, 3D curved glass back, 16MP + 5MP dual rear camera sensors, dual-LED flash, 12MP selfie shooter, USB Type-C port, speaker grille, 3.5mm headphone jack, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and a 3500mAh battery. We can also expect this one will already run on Android 9.0 Pie. Motorola has more time to prepare the Pie for next year’s release so cross your fingers.

VIA: MySmartPrice