Motorola Moto G7 Power released back in February 2019 as a mid-range phone with a massive 5,000 mAh battery came with the Android 9 Pie OS. The Moto G7 series has been receiving Android 10 update starting with the Moto G7 Plus in January and then later Moto G7 receiving it in May. Now, Moto G7 Power is finally getting the Android 10 OTA update, initially starting with the rollout in Brazil.

The region is a huge consumer hub for the brand; the soak tests have been conducted there in the weeks before the update. Now that the update looks stable, Motorola is releasing it in the Latin American country. For the device, the current build version is QPO30-29 while the security patch level is April 2020 version.

Motorola has officially announced the Moto G7 Power update in its Twitter handle. The tweet also suggests that the rollout is going to be staged like all times. This update is going to follow in other regions in a few weeks’ time once the rollout in Brazil is completed and no problems are found in the software update.

Since Motorola uses a very minimalist software skin of their own, the update will bring a near stock Android 10 experience to the users. There are going to be very subtle customization layers and the resource management of the Android 10 OS should enhance the user experience. So, Moto G7 Power users in other regions should look out for this update in the coming weeks.