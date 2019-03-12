Q1 is about to end but Motorola is still busy with several phones. The Moto G7 which was rendered as early as October last year but was officially unveiled only in February together with the Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Plus, and Moto G7 Power. The Moto G7 phone is ready for purchase from Motorola with a mid-range price and is about to be followed by the G7 Play and G7 Power. The pair is about to be released in the United States with affordable prices. You can pre-order for the Moto G7 Power starting March 15 for only $249.

The Moto G7 Power has ‘Power’ in its name because of its powerful battery. The 5000mAh battery is what makes it a worthy choice. Under normal mobile usage, the smartphone can last up to three full days on a single charge.

Moto G7 Power’s battery is bigger than the Samsung Galaxy S10’s 4100mAh batt. It will still be more powerful than the upcoming Galaxy S10 5G with a 4500mAh battery.

To review, the Moto G7 Power comes equipped with a 6.2-inch screen, 1520 x 720 pixel resolution, 12MP rear camera, 8MP selfie shooter, Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, and a microSD slot for memory expansion.

The Moto G7 Play is more affordable at only $199. Pre-order will start on the 29th before it hits Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo on April 5. This one boasts a 5.7-inch IPS LCD screen, HD+ resolution, notched design, 8MP selfie camera, 13MP main cam with LED flash, fingerprint reader, microSD slot, 32GB storage, 2GB RAM, Snapdragon 632 chipset, 3000mAh battery, and a USB-C port.

In the US, Google Fi has started offering the Moto G7. We’re not sure if both the Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power will also be available from the network.

VIA: SlashGear