The Moto G7 is now available on sale. Motorola US has proudly announced the new flagship phone is ready to be purchased in the US. It’s only one member of the Moto G7 family but expect other models to be ready soon. This Moto G7 allows you to take a closer look with the high res zoom functions. The 6.2-inch Max Vision Full HD+ display is large enough for mobile viewing. When it comes to imaging, the Google Lens perfect works with the 12 MP dual camera setup with f/1.8 aperture.

The Moto G7 costs $299.99. That is a mid-range price but you can choose to get it under installment for only $13 per month. The 8MP front-facing camera is ready for low-light selfies, thanks to the screen flash.

Motorola has the AI-powered camera software so the phone gets a built-in photo assistant. There are the auto smile capture and Google Lens that know what the object is in front of you.

Aside from the new Moto G7, there’s the Moto G7 Power and Motor G7 Play but only the basic Moto G7 is ready for purchase. Another camera feature we discovered is cinemagraph that lets you take a shot in motion. Other retailers will also carry the device.