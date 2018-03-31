Like we said earlier, there may be internal changes in Motorola but the company is almost set to launch the new Moto G6 phones. These are aside from the Moto Z3 Play and Moto E5 Plus we’ve seen recently. As for the Moto G6, we’ve actually heard about the new Moto G versions since January when the Moto G6 Plus posed for Mr. Blurry Cam. Moto G6 Play images were rendered and a 360-degree video showed all sides. Specs and pricing were leaked followed by the design and build again of the G6 Plus. Then the G6 Play is said to have hit NCC in Taiwan and the TENAA in China before the official reveal.

We’ve got an update on the Moto G6 smartphones, thanks to a Hungarian website that shared the full specifications of each phone, as well as, specs. We’ve got confirmation all three phones will boast an 18:9 display, front LED flash, fingerprint sensor, and dual rear cameras. Only the Moto G6 Play has the fingerprint sensor on the rear as the Moto G6 and G6 Plus have front-mounted sensors. Design-wise, the three generally look similar with one another.

The Moto G6 is said to be equipped with the following: 5.7-inch screen, 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution, Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display, 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 processor, Adreno 506 GPU, 3GB RAM or 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion (128GB max), fingerprint sensor, 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging, 12MP + 5MP rear cameras, 16MP selfie camera with LED flash, and the standard GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and 4G VoLTE. The phone will run on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

The Moto G6 Play has the same screen size (5.7-inch) and 18:9 IPS display but with a lower 1440 × 720 HD+ resolution, 2GB or 3GB RAM, 16GB or 32GB storage, 12MP + 13MP rear cam with LED flash, 5MP selfie shooter, and a bigger 4000mAh battery with fast charging.

The Moto G6 Plus will be ready with a bigger 5.93-inch screen, 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution, Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display, 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB storage, 12MP and 5MP dual rear cam system, 16MP selfie camera with LED flash, and 3200mAh battery with Turbo charging. This one already features Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, NFC, GLONASS, WiFi, and 4G VoLTE.

