The Moto G5 and G5 Plus phones exclusive to Amazon are presently the subjects of an unfortunate report that says there is a flaw in the smartphones. It’s something that shouldn’t be there in the first place because having such means anyone can easily get in and bypass lock screen security. It is as easy as failing the fingerprint authentication, pressing the power button, and then tapping the ad that shows up on the screen. The issue has been confirmed already by a number of Moto G5 owners.

When you click on the ad, you will be directed to a web browser. This brings you inside the phone’s security lock so the device isn’t safe and private all the time. We can’t believe it is one of the downsides of being more affordable than from other shopping sites. Try it on your phone if you want to check for yourself the flaw. Make sure Moto Display is turned on for the unlocking moves to work.

Watch a demo video of how to bypass Moto G5+ lockscreen below:

We’re assuming this kind of security issue will receive an immediate fix by either Amazon or Motorola. We’re hoping the two companies will set things right as soon as possible.

VIA: Amazon