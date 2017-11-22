Here’s another option if you’re on the lookout for a new mid-range Android. The Moto G5 Plus has been around for some time and has already hit Amazon. In time for Black Friday, you can purchase the smartphone with a lower price of $169.99 down from the original $229.99. That’s a $60 discount which you can use to buy more stuff this weekend.

If you’ve been wanting to get the new Moto phone, now is the best time. It’s presently the No. 1 Bestseller on Amazon for budget-friendly Android phones. The device boasts a 5.2-inch screen with Full HD display, 1080p resolution, 2GB RAM, 2.0GHz octa-core processor, 5MP wide-angle selfie camera, 12MP main shooter, 4G LTE connectivity, fingerprint sensor, and a long-lasting battery with TurboPower charging tech. A 15 minute charge is enough to give up to six hours of power.

The Moto G5 Plus comes unlocked which means you can use a SIM card from any compatible network such as T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T, as well as, most local carriers in other countries.

If you may remember, the phone was leaked earlier in January and was officially unveiled during the Mobile World Congress. Together with the Moto G5, the phone promised more for less. There’s already the Moto G5S Plus variant maybe that’s why the price cut has been given.

SOURCE: Amazon