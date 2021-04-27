Here is another Moto G series phone ready for the Motorola phones: the Moto G20. Motorola has been introducing new devices left and right. Just last week, we saw the Motorola G60 and Motorola G40 Fusion. Those were after the Moto G10, Moto G30, and Moto G50 as more affordable options were announced last month. We have more choices now for the Moto G lineup but this one, is more ready with its powerful quad camera system. The camera-focused smartphone also delivers long-lasting battery, reliable performance, plus a high refresh rate.

The Moto G20 can be an ideal phone for those looking for powerful cameras. You don’t have to bring that DSLR camera of yours when you need to shoot professional photos. The Moto G20 can do its job even in low light conditions of night time.

The quad camera system of the Moto G20 includes a 48MP primary camera with Quad Pixel technology + ultra wide lens + Macro Vision camera + depth sensor. The selfie camera is 13 megapixels.

The phone comes equipped with a large 6.5” Max Vision HD+ screen with 20:9 aspect ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. The 5000mAh battery is enough to give the device about two days of battery life. Other features include an octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, and microSD card slot for expansion (1TB max). It runs on Android 11 already out of the boc.

The Moto G20 by Motorola is now available in Europe. Other regions will get the device soon. Pricing and availability will depend on the region and carrier.