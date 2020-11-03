Motorola is not done and dusted yet, it still has some firepower left and that’s evident each time the phone maker comes out with a new model. Following the Moto G9 Play released earlier this year, Motorola is reportedly on the verge of launching the successor to the budget phone in Moto G10 Play that supposedly uses the model number XT-2117, according to a new leak.

Early renders and specs of the upcoming smartphone from Motorola have been leaked by Steve Hemmerstoffer aka @OnLeaks. Though the leaker is not definite about the moniker of the device, he does believes it could probably be the successor to the Moto G9 Play and would likely be called the Moto G10 Play. Per Steve, the phone could launch within the next new weeks.

The forthcoming Motorola handset is expected to feature a 6.5-inch flat screen that is engulfed in slim bezels on the sides and slightly bigger on the forehead and chin. The budget phone measure approximately 165.3 x 75.4 x 9.5mm – 10.4mm considering the rear camera bump.

Taking a stand slightly different from the Moto G9 Play, the Moto G10 Play is likely to have a punch-hole cutout on the top left corner of the display as opposed to the centered waterdrop seen on the Moto G9 Play. The rear features a triple camera setup in a squared module that protrudes out slightly and also accommodates a LED flash. Specifics of the cameras are not known yet but we guess these are the main, depth and macro cameras – typical of budget phones.

According to Steve, Motorola XT-2117 has received FCC and Rheinland certifications, which reveal the phone will feature 4,850mAh battery – pretty significant for a budget phone yet a slight dip from 5,000mAh battery on Moto G9 Play. To make things a little more exciting, the Moto G10 Play could have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and feature a 3.5mm headphone jack on top.