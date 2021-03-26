Motorola isn’t done with the announcements. The Moto G100 with Ready For platform is just one. Three more Moto G phones are available: the Moto G10, Moto G30, and the Moto G50. The Moto G line is definitely busy that we can’t decide which one to get if we’re on the lookout for really affordable phones. The Moto G100 is a bit expensive with its $600 price point but it is still affordable compared to other Snapdragon 870-powered 5G phones.

The Moto G10, Moto G30, and Moto G50 are the more affordable options. Among the three, the Moto G50 is similar to the Moto G100 in the sense that it also offers 5G connectivity. It’s made possible with the Snapdragon 480 5G processor.

Moto G50

The Moto G50 is also powerful with the 5000mAh battery plus the decent 6.5-inch 90Hz display with HD+ resolution, 48MP main shooter with Quad Pixel, depth sensor, and a macro camera. It comes with either 64GB or 128GB onboard storage. For about $270 (229.99 euro), you can avail of this 5G phone.

Moto G10

The Moto G10 is the cheapest Moto G phone from this batch. It has decent specs starting with the 6.5-inch HD+ display, 48MP main camera with macro and ultrawide or depth sensor, plus a Snapdragon 460 processor. The 5000mAh battery is impressive so you know this phone can last a few days on standby mode. The phone will be sold in Asia, India, Europe, and Latin America.

Moto G30

Last but not the least is the Moto G30. At $212 (179.99 euro), this thing will also be available in the same markets plus the Middle East beginning today. It has the same 6.5-inch screen but with a 90Hz display, HD+ resolution, and 20:9 aspect ratio. This thing runs on Snapdragon 662 and the same 5000mAh battery. The main camera is 64 megapixels that work with a macro camera, depth sensor, and an ultra-wide camera.