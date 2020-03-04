Motorola may still be busy promoting the Motorola RAZR foldable phone and trying to answer all the negative feedback but the company won’t be stopped from coming up with new smartphones. The next Moto phones we can anticipate for are the 2020 Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power. The two may appear like premium flagship phones but they are really budget-friendly. With prices below $300, we can expect them to be easily snapped by buyers who know great value for their money.

The Moto G is Motorola’s best-selling series each year. This 2020 is no different as the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power are being introduced. Both phones only come with LTE, no 5G yet.

The Moto G Stylus comes with a stylus for more efficiency and productivity when you want to work or be creative. It is a more affordable alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. The Moto G Power boasts a larger 5000 mAh battery and 64GB in Smoke Black. Other features include Gametime mode and Dolby audio. The batt is good enough for 27 hours of video playback and 150 hours of listening to music.

Moto G Stylus offers 128GB storage in Mystic Indigo. It also boasts 4GB of RAM, expandable storage, triple rear cameras (48MP Quad Pixel + 16MP ultra-wide Action cam + 2MP 5x Macro Vision), and a 4000mAh battery.

Both Android smartphones are offered unlocked on B&H Foto & Electronics. They are now listed with $250 and $300 price tags (Stylus, Power). You can use the phones using your SIM from Verizon, Xfinity Mobile, Republic Wireless, U.S. Cellular, and Consumer Cellular.