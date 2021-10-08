Two weeks ago, image renders of the Moto G Pure surfaced on the web. It meant an impending release and true enough, Motorola has introduced the new smartphone. The unit is being offered for free by Verizon if you are getting a service plan with the mobile carrier. T-Mobile is also offering the Moto G Pure to its subscribers or those who will switch to them or to Metro by T-Mobile. The budget-friendly smartphone comes with decent specs and features.

The Moto G Pure comes equipped with a large 6.5-inch Max Vision IPS LCD screen with 1600 x 720 HD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes with only 32GB of onboard storage, 3GB RAM, and 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor. It runs on Android 11 out of the box.

The memory can still reach to 512GB with a microSD card slot. The phone is powered by a 4000mAh battery for all-day battery (up to two days) with 10W charging. A fingerprint scanner is also ready for mobile security. A USB 2.0 Type-C port is also present, together with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The $160 Moto G Pure by Motorola comes with an IP52 rating. This makes the smartphone water-repellant only. The plastic build makes the device light at only 188g.

When it comes to the imaging department, the 5MP selfie shooter is ideal with its portrait mode, gesture capture, auto smile capture, and live filters. It can also record in Hyperlapse and in Full HD 30fps video. The main 13MP camera on the rear offers f/2.2 aperture plus f/2.2 aperture.

The phone only offers 4G LTE and WiFi so don’t expect 5G connectivity. It doesn’t have NFC either but there is Bluetooth 5.0.