A new Moto G phone is ready. The Moto G Power (2022) has just been introduced with a very powerful battery, camera setup, and an impressive display. The large 5000mAh battery is enough to give the smartphone a long battery life on a single charge. It can go on up to 110 hours of non-stop music playback, 17 hours of social media browsing, and 18 hours of video playback. Camera performance is also updated with a Quad Pixel technology headlined by a 50MP main camera.

The Moto G Power’s Quad Pixel system allows 4x light so images taken under low-light conditions will come out bright and detailed. Macro images can be achieved with the Macro Vision camera. This means you can take photos in close-up detail.

There is also a depth sensor so you can capture photos with automatic blur background. The result are portraits that look professional. Videos are better with the Dual Capture mode. You can record using both front and rear cameras at once.

Storage starts at 64GB and can go up to 128GB. Add a microSD card slot and enjoy up to 512 GB. Other specs include a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ screen, 90Hz fast refresh rate, ultra-wide display, and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The phone runs on an octo-core processor, and the HyperEngine for games. For security, there is the fingerprint reader on the Motorola logo on the rear. This also allows a faster way to unlock the phone.

The Moto G Power uses a Moto app called My UX. It’s based on Android 11 sans the duplicate mobile apps or unnecessary software skins. Motorola also offers the ThinkShield for Mobile for enhanced protection.

The moto g power will be sold by Metro by T-Mobile and Republic Wireless in the US. Other carriers will also sell the phone like Google Fi, Boost Mobile, Verizon, Uscellular, Cricket, AT&T, and Xfinity Mobile. Starting price is $199.99 (64GB) and can go up to $249.99. The Moto G Power 2022 will also be out in Canada.