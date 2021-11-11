The Moto G Power 2021 arrived together with the Moto G Play earlier this 2021. A new year is about to dawn and so Motorola has started working on new models. The Moto G Power 2022 is anticipated maybe sometime in January as well. We hope there will be no delay, postponement, or cancellation. We’re also hoping the phone will be joined by a Moto G Play 2022. The Moto G Power is said to have reached Geekbench already which means the device is almost ready for release.

The Motorola G Power 2022 may come with a vertical camera system. It will be different from the square camera module of the 2021 model. The rear of the phone will be almost scratch- and fingerprint-resistant. It will also offer a good grip for safety.

On the back, there is the “M” logo that also doubles as a fingerprint scanner. The front display shoes a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera in the middle. The bezels are not exactly thin especially the chin.

On the left, there will be the SIM card tray. On the right, the power button and volume keys are seen. Dust- and water-protection is promised with the IP52 certification. The phone is said to run on Helio G37 processor. It may also use a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset with 64GB onboard storage and 4GB RAM plus a 5000mAh battery.

Other specs include a 6.5-inch Max Vision TFT display, 720 x 1600 pixel resolution, 269ppi pixel density, 90Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. When it comes to the camera department, we’re looking at a 50MP main camera (f/1.8) and a 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4). The standard features like Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, and NFC will be ready.