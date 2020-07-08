The Moto G series is here to stay. Motorola has been updating some of its phones and is also busy introducing new devices left and right. The Moto G7 Play and the Moto G7 Power have recently received an Android 10 update. Moto G Fast, Moto E, Moto G Stylus, and the Moto G Power were also introduced in the recent months. Last we noted, the Moto G 5G and Moto G 5G Plus would be coming soon. And today, we can say the Moto G 5G Plus is ready.

Yes, it’s a new 5G phone from Motorola. This means ultra-fast connectivity can be achieved from this new smartphone from Lenovo-Motorola. It boasts a 6.7″ CinemaVision display, a 90 Hz refresh rate, Full HD+, and an ultra-wide selfie camera system plus the 48MP quad-camera system on the rear.

This 5G phone also works with 4G networks so you don’t have to worry about losing connection. It comes with HDR10 certification and a 21:9 aspect ratio. When it comes to imaging, the dual selfie camera system includes an ultra-wide selfie lens. The main camera system offers Quad Pixel technology with up to four times more light sensitivity which is great for low-light conditions.

The Moto G 5G Plus runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor with Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 Modem-RF system and 5G and AI power. This chipset can handle AI and 5G processes and allows intelligent multi-camera experiences, all-day battery life courtesy of the 5000 mAh batt, and efficient multitasking. The battery can last up to days but when you need it charged, the 20W TurboPower charging tech can power it up as quickly as possible.

Other features of the phone include NFC technology, Google Photos and other Google services, My UX with the custom settings and advanced controls, and Moto Experiences. Expect more customizable features and settings and even custom device themes with the option to choose fonts, icon shapes, and colors.

The device will be sold beginning today in Europe. The 4GB RAM and 64GB model costs €349 ($394) while the 6GB RAM and 128GB version model is €399 ($450). It will also be available in other regions like the UAE and KSA.