India’s Most Affordable 5G Phone is finally available. We shared with you the good news last week that the Motorola Moto 5G would launch in India. The phone has been introduced and is expected to be out in the market beginning December 7, Monday. The phone is only a mid-ranger but with its Snapdragon 750G processor, the smartphone can connect to 5G networks. Motorola has already listed the device on Flipkart in two color options: Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver with 128GB onboard storage.

The Moto G 5G is Motorola’s latest ultimate phone offering. It’s powerful and fast-enough for your everyday mobile needs. There may not be 5G connectivity in India yet but will be available soon.

Motorola’s decision to release the Moto G 5G may be a clear indication of 5G’s fate in India. We know it’s only a matter of time. India is an emerging market and a number of OEMs and tech giants have already decided to setup shops in the country.

To review, the Moto G 5G comes equipped with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ screen, 6GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, memory expansion up to 1TB, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, and a 5000mAh battery. When it comes to the camera department, there is a 16MP selfie shooter and a triple rear camera system with 48MP + 8MP + 2MP shooters.

The discounted price on Flipkart is 20,999 INR which is about $284 in the US. It’s already known as the ‘Most Affordable 5G Phone’ in India. This also means more 5G phones will be introduced in the coming months in the country.