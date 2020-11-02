The Moto G series remains but after the Moto G9 Plus that launched in Brazil last September with a 64MP camera and a 5000mAh battery, we are expecting a new one to be introduced soon. The next could be the Moto G 5G phone according to a recent leak. It is said to be the next budget 5G smartphone from Motorola. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. We have information about the specs and a photo of the live device although we’re still careful to take things with a pinch of salt.

There is no doubt the Moto G 5G is coming because the Moto G 5G Plus was already released. It’s interesting that the Plus variant actually came out even before the regular model.

The upcoming Motorola Moto G 5G is believed to arrive with a large 6.66-inch screen with 2400 x 1080 resolution. It could either be LCD or AMOLED. In the top middle position is a punch-hole for the 16MP selfie camera (OmniVision OV16A1Q). The phone could be powered by a 5000mAh battery and come with 128GB storage and 6GB of RAM. SD card support and an NFC reader may also be expected.

When it comes to imaging, the selfie camera will be joined by a triple rear camera setup. A source said Motorola could utilize the following: a Samsung GM1 48MP primary sensor + Samsung S5K4H7 8MP telephoto + OmniVision OV02B10 2MP macro shooter.

The Moto G 5G phone could also arrive with its own Google Assistant button like the Plus version. The device could be an exclusive offering from Verizon. Let’s wait for other related leaks until the official announcement.