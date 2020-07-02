Motorola is all ready to launch the Moto G 5G and Moto G 5G Plus phones targeted toward the mid-range market. The phones are expected to be released at Motorola’s launch event on July 7 which is not that far. These smartphones have 5G connectivity, and this points towards a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC powering the guts. Now that the device image renders are incoming via trusted leakster Evan Blass, we can expect them to be revealed at the event.

Evan Blass (a.k.a. @evaleaks) yesterday tweeted about the presence of the Moto G 5G phone along with the image renders. Then earlier today he tweeted in the same thread about the presence of Moto G 5G Plus phone. Although no images of the Plus model were tweeted, it should be more or less similar to the Moto G 5G model.

Coming on to the Moto G 5G phone, it is going to have a Full HD+ resolution 90Hz screen having an aspect ratio of 21:9. It is going to measure 167.98 x 73.97 x 9.59mm and weighs 207 grams in total. The image clearly shows the presence of dual punch-hole cameras on the top left-hand corner – probably an 8MP primary selfie and 2MP depth sensor. On the rear, the phone will have a quad-camera setup – 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 4MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Android 10 powered device will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a dedicated AI button for launching apps or actions. It will have a 4,800mAh battery and an expected 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which can be expanded via microSD card slot. Given these specifications, the Motorola device should be in the price range of $350-$500.