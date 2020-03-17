A new Moto E6 is here. After the Moto E6 entry-level Android phone and the Moto E6 Plus, Lenovo-Motorola is rolling out this Moto E6s. It may be a mid-range phone but the dual-camera setup is decent enough. Performance is ultra-responsive as made possible by some of the features. Mobile consumers can experience value for money with this one especially if you’re just looking for a basic smartphone. The camera part may be its selling-point, thanks to the 13MP and 2MP depth sensor–perfect for taking portrait shots with a blurred out background.

The Moto E6s comes equipped with a large 6.1-inch Max Vision HD+ IPS LCD display which is ideal for watching movies and videos in wide-view. It’s also perfect for mobile gaming as the device is powered by a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core mobile processor and 2GB of RAM, and of course, a 3,000mAh battery with 5W charging support. For mobile security and authentication, the rear fingerprint reader comes in very handy.

Motorola’s new moto e6s features a 32GB onboard storage. It may not be enough for all your photos, music, and movies but good thing there is a microSD card slot for expanding memory up to 256GB.

The phone may be affordable but it boasts a water-repellent design. It’s protected from all those splashes and spills.

The Moto e6s will be available in Asia, Europe, and Latin America. No word on pricing and exact market release but we’ll let you know soon. It should be anytime this coming second quarter of the year.