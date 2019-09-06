Finally, Motorola has officially announced the Moto E6 Plus. This is after months of rumors, speculations, and leaks. Specs of the Moto E6 were revealed earlier and then the smartphone was announced as an entry-level Android phone back in July. Live photos of the new Plus variant have emerged and today, we’re being introduced to the real thing. Aside from the recently launched Motorola One Zoom, here is the Moto E6 Plus from Lenovo-Motorola as a new Android phone offering.

The Moto E6 Plus is an upgraded version of the Moto E6. It comes with almost premium specs and features but has retained the affordable price. It boasts a dual rear camera system that includes a 13MP with f/2.0 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor great for bokeh shots.

As with most phones today, this one also comes with in-camera beauty mode. Use it for landscape, portrait, or close-up shots. Motorola has decided to make the Moto E6 Plus bigger compared to the Moto E6 with a 6.1-inch screen with Max Vision HD+. There is still a notch in top front that holds the 8MP selfie camera with soft screen flash.

The Moto E6 Plus may be a bit bigger but surprisingly, its lighter. It’s also more comfortable to hold in your hard. Choose from four color gradient finishes: Polished Graphite, Bright Cherry, Caribbean Blue, and Rich Cranberry. The phone also comes with built-in storage with microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 512GB.

Other special features of the Moto E6 Plus include a rear fingerprint scanner, facial recognition technology for security,3000mAh removable battery, and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie OS out of the box. Moto E6 Plus will be released in Europe later this month with a €139 price tag ($153). It’s already out in Latin America, available from leading retail and online stores.