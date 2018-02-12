The mobile watchers in the industry don’t have enough information and confirmation about these things but we trust Evan Blass aka Evleaks for these images and some details. These mobile devices are expected to be revealed anytime soon or perhaps during the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC 2018) which is happening in Barcelona, Spain in about two weeks from today. Motorola and ASUS may not be as loud as the other brands but we can rely on these two for great mid-range Android phones.

Motorola will reveal the Moto E5 Play, we’re assuming, alongside with the standard Moto E5. The phone is said to be offered by Verizon and Cricket Wireless. The later may call the phone as the Moto E5 Cruise for distinction. Just looking at the photos, we don’t think it will have an 18:9 display.

Mr. Blass also teased the Asus Zenfone 5 Lite. This one has a quad cam system already with both sides having two cameras (20MP selfie and 16MP rear) and an FHD+ screen. The phone is also believed to be available in three color options: Midnight Black, Moonlight White, and Rouge Red as pictured above. This phone is also expected to come with the standard ASUS ZenFone 5.

VIA: Evleaks (1),(2),(3)