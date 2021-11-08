Motorola has introduced a new Moto smartphone. The Moto E30 comes after the Moto E20 and the Moto E40. The launch was a quiet on some regional sites. It’s basically the same as the E40 but now with Android 11 Go edition. It’s almost similar to the other Moto E phones when it comes to design. The difference lies in the specs and features. The Moto E40 comes with only 32GB of onboard storage and 2GB of RAM. It is powered by a Unisoc T700 processor.

The Moto E30 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen, 720p resolution, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The Moto E30 features 90Hz refresh rate only. The display size is same as with the Moto E20 and Moto E40.

The smartphone features a 48MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture and 0.8 µm pixels + 2MP macro + 2MP depth camera. It can capture 1080p video recording at 30fps. There is also a 5MP selfie camera. It’s only an Android 11 Go phone but it offers decent smartphone performance.

The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery. It’s powerful and can last over 40 hours. There is no fast charging though because it can only hit 10W. Other features include a rear fingerprint reader, 3.5 mm headphone jack, and IP52 rating. There is a microSD card slot for memory expansion, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, GPS, and 4G connectivity.

Aldi Belgium has listed the Moto E30 with a €100 price tag ($116). That could be similar to the pricing for the rest of Europe and other markets. The Moto E40 costs €140 so we can probably expect around a €100 to €140 price range for the Moto E30.