The camera technology of a smartphone can be enhanced in two ways: hardware upgrade or software update. Just because a device features the latest camera module or lens, it doesn’t always mean performance is the best. Oftentimes, camera performance depends on the software. Some cameras of old phones can still be improved if you use an updated app. For Motorola, the company regularly updates its Moto Camera application. The last one was its Google Photos integration and a redesign of the user interface.

This time around, Motorola is releasing another round of update –the Moto Camera 6.2. The update delivers YouTube Live and Google Lens to several older Motorola smartphones. User experience is changed a bit like zooming in-out now requires sliding a finger up-down.

Specifically, the update is for smartphones coming out this year. An APK is available and apparently, that one can be extracted to run older devices from Motorola.

This isn’t a drill so you may want to check it yourself. The APK is already on an XDA forum on Moto Z themes, apps, and mods. Older Moto phones that can run the APK include the Moto Z2 Play, Moto Z Play, Moto Z Force, Moto Z, and the Moto G3.

We’re guessing more Moto phones can run the program so if you own and older Moto phone, feel free to download the APK and install.

VIA: XDA Developers