The latest version of the Moto 360 may still be carrying a bit of a Motorola branding but it actually wasn’t produced by the OEM. It was actually released by a company called eBuyNow last January 2020 and runs on the Wear OS platform. But for some reason, it has not received a major firmware update the past six months. Finally, now we’re getting the Wear OS H-MR2 update finally which should include better LTE support, performance improvements, simpler pairing process, etc.

This particular Wear OS update has been out for other Wear OS devices since September of last year. According to 9 to 5 Google, some smartwatches running on the platform have already gotten it, like the Fossil and Suunto 7. But it has also been paused particularly with Fossil as some bugs were discovered. It’s taken nearly 6 months for it to get to the Moto 360 but it’s actually considered to be one of the earlier devices to get this H-MR2 update.

The update supposedly has managed to fix the “Hey Google” problem that some Wear OS devices were experiencing. It also brings a new Weather tile design but the other improvements with the performance or battery will probably take a bit of time before users will notice it. The update will also supposedly make it easier and simpler to pair it with a smartphone but of course you’ll only see that if you unpair and then pair it again.

eBuyNow is also expected to come out with more Motorola-branded smartwatches. One of the rumored devices will actually come with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset so that’s something to look forward to since the Moto 360 still has a 3100 chipset. They are reportedly planning to release three new models and one of them will have a square design like with the Apple Watch and OPPO Watch.

Meanwhile, owners of the current Moto 360 should check out if the update has reached their device. Hopefully this is a bug-free Wear OS update so you won’t encounter any issues like what Fossil smartwatch owners experienced.