Google Research’s GIF maker app Motion Stills is getting a major update to version 2.0 and for this one, not only do you get new features, you also get an updated look to make it easier to use. The user interface has been improved (and looks a bit like Instagram Stories’ camera) and you get new (although a few) augmented reality or AR stickers to make your GIF more fun. An APK teardown also shows that it may soon get Facebook Messenger integration.

After you’ve updated the app and you try to make your new GIF, you’ll notice that the controls are different, and looks more like Instagram Stories’ built-in camera. You now have a big record button in the middle, and you can switch camera modes like AR Mode, Motion Still or Fast Forward by swiping. There is also a tiny thumbnail of the last picture you took and tapping on it will bring you to your phone’s gallery.

We mentioned AR Mode as one of the camera modes you can choose from, and that’s because you now have AR stickers that you can add to the GIF that you’re making. You can just tap anywhere on the screen to pick where you want to play the sticker, then pinch to rotate and resize it. For now you only have dinosaur, gingerbread man, alien, robot, chicken, and planet. There are other icons available but no stickers yet, so it may be coming soon.

Lastly, the APK seems to have an SDK from Facebook, so in the very near future, we will probably get a Motion Stills plugin in the Facebook Messenger, which would be pretty neat if you use the platform a lot. Update Motion Stills now to enjoy the new features now.

