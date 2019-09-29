One of the more interesting features that will come with the Google Pixel 4 is something called Motion Sense. Basically, you will be able to control apps on your phone without having to touch it at all. Through the power of Project Soli and its radar technology that detects hand gestures, you can get a more convenient way of controlling media apps, specifically music apps. It looks like at launch it will be available in 38 countries and may also work with 9 apps.

According to 9 to 5 Google, they were able to spot nine apps that were whitelisted as “Supported Apps”. Right now we don’t know yet if this means these are just the apps that will be supported by Motion Sense or if it’s just an initial list of the apps that will work with it and will have greater functionality than the other apps. When they looked into these apps, there is no special integration yet so it may just be a random list that you can use with the capability. The apps listed are:

* Amazon Music

* Deezer

* Google Play Music

* iHeartRadio

* Pandora

* Spotify

* Spotify Stations

* YouTube Music

* YouTube

Meanwhile, 9 to 5 Google were also able to find a list of countries where Motion Sense will work. Because this feature uses advanced radar technology, Google would have to obtain permission from regulating bodies for it to work. It is worth noting that countries like Japan, Mexico, India, Australia, and New Zealand are not on this list but they may be able to add it later on once they get the necessary permissions. The 38 countries identified are:

* American Samoa

* Austria

* Belgium

* Bulgaria

* Canada

* Croatia

* Cyprus

* Czechia

* Denmark

* Estonia

* Finland

* France

* Germany

* Greece

* Guam

* Hungary

* Ireland

* Italy

* Latvia

* Lithuania

* Luxembourg

* Malta

* Netherlands

* Norway

* Poland

* Portugal

* Puerto Rico

* Romania

* Singapore

* Slovakia

* Slovenia

* Spain

* Sweden

* Switzerland

* Taiwan

* United Kingdom

* United States

* Virgin Islands, U.S.

We’ll probably find out later on if these really are just the 9 apps supported and also the 38 countries where Motion Sense will be available or if they will be expanding both lists later on.