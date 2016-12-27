You’ve probably played a lot of these games but have never made any in-app purchases because you don’t want to waste real money just to be able to advance quicker in whatever you’re playing. Or maybe you’ve thought about playing some of these games but didn’t want to actually purchase them, even though you think they may be worth it. Now may be the perfect time to buy those apps and even make some in-app purchases as the Google Play Store now has its year-end game deals just in time for the holidays.

You can get up to 80% off in premium games for your Android devices. If you want to play a few generations behind or “old school” Final Fantasy, the 5th in the series is at 50% off until January 5, so you only pay $7.99. Other Square Enix games like Adventures of Mana and Deus Ex Go are also on sale at $6.99 and $0.99 respectively. There are also a lot of other games available at just $0.99 just for this season, like Card Wars – Adventure Time, Teeny Titans, Trivia Crack, Riptide GP, and others. Call of Duty: Black Ops is only $1.99 while Marvel Pinball is just at $0.49.

Speaking of $0.49, there are a whole lot of games for the young ones as well and all are at that price as a holiday treat. You have Frozen Storybook Deluxe which has interactive play, audio visual treats, and other fun things for your kids that still can’t get enough of this movie. You have a bunch of Mickey and Minnie games, different variants of Toca and Dr. Panda apps, and also some educational tools like Kids Learn to Read, Kids Learn to Count, Kids ABC, Kids Numbers, etc.

There are also up to 80% off on in-app purchases in some of the most popular games like Clash of the Clans, Clash Royale, Dragon Ball Z, Animation Throwdown, Marvel Avengers, DC Legends, Minecraft Story Mode, and a whole bunch of other games of different genres. Take advantage of this year-end sale, if you want to get all those games that you normally wouldn’t pay for.

SOURCE: Google Play Store