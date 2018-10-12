While you do get a bit more real estate on your smartphone by removing the 3.5mm headphone jack, one of the common complaints of users is that you cannot listen to music through your headset and charge your device at the same time. If you’re planning on getting the new Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, you’ll be able to do both with the help of a Made for Google accessory: the Moshi USB-C Digital Audio Adaptor with Charging.

You probably can get other accessories similar to this one out there but one advantage of this one from accessory maker Moshi is that it was made as part of the ade for Google program. This means it has the seal of approval from Google to use with their hardware, specifically the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. It didn’t mention compatibility with the Pixel Slate but it does say it’s compatible with a wide range of USB-C products so we’re assuming it is.

Basically, what the adapter does is use your phone’s USB-C port to let you listen to high-resolution audio from your 3.5mm headphones and at the same time, charge your device since it has a USB-C pass-through port. If you’re concerned with sound quality, it has a built-in digital to analog converter (DAC) to give you an output of high-quality music with 24-bit/96 kHz audio signals.

In terms of durability, it has adonized aluminum housings and reinforced stress relief points. In other words, it should last you longer because it’s made of good material. Even if it’s being marketed as the perfect companion for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, it should work with other USB-C devices as well.

The Moshi USB-C Digital Audio Adaptor with Charging should be available on their website for $44.95 but it’s currently listed as out of stock. We don’t know if people really just went out and bought everything or it’s really still not available yet.

SOURCE: Moshi