Android TV is getting there but we think Wear OS could be ahead. The new wearable platform has undergone a lot of changes ever since it was introduced as Android Wear. It was back in 2014 when Google announced Android Wear as a smart wearable project. The LG G Watch was the first smartwatch to run on it and since then, it has spread to dozens of wearable devices from different OEMs. Last year, it was renamed to “Wear OS by Google” for some reason.

Google often rebrands its products and services and Android Wear was a fortunate victim. It now offers more features and functions we probably never imagine before. The tech giant keeps on proving the wearable platform that has efficient communication as one of its main goals.

The last related update we remember was Wear OS 2.3. A new design was also introduced that allows Google Fit integration, swipeable access to health coaching, and Google Assistant help. The Tiles actually can be used for other features and actions.

New Tiles are being added by Google with different categories starting with Goals, Next event, Heart rate, Timer, Headlines, and Forecast (Weather). These Tiles will show up when you swipe on the left. Seeing your progress is fast and easy because it’s just there on the left part of the smartwatch screen.

Feel free to customize or arrange the Tiles. These widgets can be touched and dragged on the screen so you can be updated with information that matters to you. You only need those data and features that you need and those tiles will be very helpful.

More Tiles will be added in the future. For now, see what categories or events you are most interested in. Staying connected isn’t a problem these days because you can access everything right on your wrist.