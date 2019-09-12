We’re getting closer to D-Day. Tech giant Google is set to introduce the new Pixel 4 series especially because more leaks are surfacing online. The Coral Google Pixel 4 was sighted in action earlier this week while Pixel 4 XL specs were listed. A video ad teaser was leaked that showed the square camera module and the black and white color combo. An Android Code was also discovered to have some references to a 90Hz display but have since been deleted.

The latest we have is this one from Master Leakster Evan Blass (@evleaks). He simply showed a new image of the Pixel 4 (see photo above) with a mention of the possible launch date. He wrote: Google Fall Event: 10/15? It was a question which meant he wasn’t sure.

Even without the question mark, we’d still take the information with a grain of salt. Actually, we’re expecting an earlier arrival but at this point, we only want to know more about the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Never mind about the final launch date because we’ll get there. Just brace yourselves because the next few weeks will be all about the Pixel 4.

The new image shows a phone that doesn’t have a bezel-less screen. We already knew that. There is no notch. There is still a significant forehead where the selfie camera and earpiece are placed. Rumor has it it is where a Project Soli radar and a 3D face recognition sensor are also located. The chin and side bezels are smaller but still obvious.

What’s more interesting is the fact that Pixel 4 has been the subject of some hands-on features. We found two on YouTube. One for the Pixel 4 and one for the Pixel 4 XL:

These hands-on videos confirm many things. The first Pixel phone was only a prototype so anything can still change. The demo unit is plastic but we believe Google will use metal for the final version.

The square-shaped camera module is there, looking similar to the iPhone 11. There are dual cameras, differently colored volume button and rockers on the left, SIM card tray on the right, speaker on the bottom plus a USB-C port. The headphone jack is absent.

Screen size is 5.7-inches OLED while the Pixel 4 XL is 6.3-inches with 1440 x 3040 pixel resolution and 90Hz display. Specs mentioned so far: 6GB of RAM, Snapdragon 855 chipset, 2800 and 3700mAh battery, and Android 10. Expect more info will be revealed in the coming days and weeks.