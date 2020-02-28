A new OPPO smartphone is about to be unveiled. The OPPO Find X2 launch is imminent as it was postponed after the MWC 2020 cancellation. The phone has been confirmed to arrive with QHD 120Hz screen. Few teasers surfaced earlier and here are more video teasers that show us the OLED display, colors, and contrast ratio. OPPO describes the next device as capable of displaying one billing colors. It’s coming soon as we #UncoverTheUltimate. The OPPO Find X2 is expected to be revealed in the comings days or weeks.

The OPPO Find X2 offers 10bit OLED with no color banding. It’s better than previous models that had 8bit OLED and had visible color banding. Contrast ratio is 5,000,000:1. It’s being tested for “life-like vibrancy on a 120Hz screen”.

OPPO’s next-gen Find X2 will show more than a billion colors. That is not an idea but the real thing as OPPO shared this particular information.

Imagine the feeling of over a billion colors at your fingertips. #UncoverTheUltimate with #OPPOFindX2 coming soon. 📊 pic.twitter.com/bFIVlec7si — OPPO (@oppo) February 27, 2020

So far, here are specs and information we know about the OPPO Find X2: 120Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, 240Hz Sampling, HDR up to 1200nits brightness, SDR to HDR conversion, 100% DCI-P3, HDR up to 1200nits brightness. The phone could also run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

For imaging, there is the All Pixel Omni-directional PDAF technology. The battery could benefit from the 65W SuperVOOC charging tech as well.