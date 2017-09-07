Google is set to launch the next Pixel smartphones. We’re looking at an October release just like last year when the Pixel and Pixel XL were introduced. Much has been said about the second generation smartphones but most of them are only rumors and speculations. We can expect more will be leaked in the coming weeks until the official announcement is made.

New images were leaked, showing a slate gray-looking glass window with what seems to be a dark silver back. The front appears to be black but it can also be dark gray. The Pixel phone shows a pair of two black dots just below the flash. There’s also a hole we think is for the microphone.

The new Pixel phones are expected to have 64GB storage as base and another 128GB. When it comes to the display, bezels may be smaller and the screen may also be smaller too at 4.97-inches. The new Google Pixel phones may do away with the 3.5mm headphone jack so the units may be slimmer than usual. There will be front-facing speakers instead and the phone will come with a pair of Google Assistant-powered headphones. There is also a possibility that the tech giant will introduce a USB-C to 3.5mm dongle.

Some other details that may excite the Pixel believers out there include an improved water- and dust-resistance thanks to an IP68 rating. Imaging tech may remain the same. The ambient display will be present and may include an always-on option. The next Pixel phones are believed to feature Google Lens and run Android 8.1 OS out of the box.

