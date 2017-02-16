While waiting for the Mobile World Congress, we’re being bombarded with rumors, speculations, and leaks from all kinds of sources. As for Motorola, we know this Lenovo-owned company will be launching the Moto G5 family later this month as this year’s G flagship devices. More information are expected to be “leaked” but until Motorola makes an official announcement, they must always be taken with a pinch of salt. It can be tiring but that’s how it is in gadget town. Geeks get teased, we wait, and then we either be happy with the product or be disappointed.

Details and images of the upcoming Moto G5 phones have been sighted recently. KTRONIX, a Spanish retailer, may have accidentally shared the photos and information but they have since been pulled already. What we were presented were cached stuff and some links from a Reddit post.

Judging the images spotted, the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus seem to be more than ready for launch. Nothing much has changed though in design but specs have been improved. These budget-friendly phones are far from the premium Moto Z series but Moto G definitely has a following.

Motorola’s Moto G5 and G5 Plus feature a circular shape for the camera lens placed at the back. It will remind you of a Moto 360 but interestingly, there’s no more flat tire. The home button looks new though. It’s now a rounded rectangle as opposed to the square button in the Moto Z and Moto G4.

One noticeable change is the metal build which is very much different from the plastic used last year. As for the specs, the Moto G5 will be equipped with the following: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 2GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, and fingerprint scanner. On the other hand, the Moto G5 Plus will have 64GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, same 2GB RAM, fingerprint scanner, and NFC connectivity.

VIA: Reddit, Imgur, Ktronix