Google has officially and finally revealed the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 smartphones yesterday. After months of rumors and leaks, the new flagships from the tech giant are ready to be released in the market. The mid-range and larger variants will be out in the market beginning October 19 in the United States via Verizon and Project Fi a little later. The duo will also roll out in select key markets around the world followed by other Google products like the Google Home Hub smart display, Pixel Slate, Pixel Stand, Chromecast, and the OtterBox Den Series Mickey Mouse case for the Google Home Mini.

New accessories are also available for the new hardware including new phone cases and a wireless charging dock. The Pixel Stand works by wirelessly charging the Pixel 3. It can tilt its head so you can have the perfect-angle viewing experience while you charge its battery.

With the Pixel Stand, you can easily receive notifications, listen to music, plus access the web with the Google Assistant. If the phone is docked on the Pixel Stand, this means you can view the photos as if you’re viewing a digital photo frame.

The Pixel Stand comes with the Google Assistant so you can “talk” to it and ask for information you want to know. It also features a Sunrise Alarm so the display can show a sunrise screen in minutes. Both Pixel 3 phones are best used with the new wired Pixel USB-C Earbuds.

The Pixel phone case gallery gets new options, at least, the fabric cases from My Case. You can make your own design whether it’s a stylized map, curated design, and photo.

SOURCE: The Keyword (Google)