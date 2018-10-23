The 2nd-gen Honor Magic was first introduced last August when we mentioned it would have super slim bezels, Kiron 980 chipset, and a slide-out selfie camera. The front-facing camera’s design is similar to the Oppo Find X with its almost bezel-less design and hidden selfie camera. The smartphone is arriving soon. We’ve seen several teasers already especially since the official launch is happening in a few days. Just before October ends, the top Chinese phone maker will reveal the Honor Magic 2 and some photos are available for your viewing.

Up on Weibo are some photos of the Honor Magic 2. These aren’t just fan renders but they appear to be official press images.

They confirm what we saw the other day:

So that’s too many teasers for us. No doubt Huawei is more than ready in rolling out the Honor Magic 2.

Here’s what we know so far: 6.39-inch AMOLED display, almost 100% bezel-free, 2340 × 1080 resolution, triple rear cameras, cooling system, on-screen fingerprint sensor, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB built-in storage, 3400mAh capacity battery, several AI features, and Kirin 980 processor.

We’ve been told not to expect a 3.5mm headphone jack so we can guess the Honor Magic 2 will really be slim. And with the selfie camera hidden in sight, the phone will definitely be slim and sleek.

VIA: Weibo