In about a week from today, we’ll get to confirm the next-gen Google Pixel phones. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have been our favorite subjects and we’re looking forward to hearing the official announcement. The phones will arrive with the new Google Home Mini, Google PixelBook, and the new Daydream View.

We’ve heard numerous details about the new Android phones and we’re excited to confirm which ones will turn out to be true. For one the, Google Pixel 2 will feature an FHD with Gorilla Glass 5 screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, Pixel cameras with OIS and Google Imaging processor, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, dual stereo front-facing speakers, and Active Edge technology.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 2 XL will have almost the same specs but with a bigger and better QHD Curved Gorilla Glass 5 Wide Color Gamut screen and a 3520mAh battery. Expect unlimited data storage with Google Photos but make sure you are always connected to the Internet.

When it comes to imaging, the upcoming phones will have dual Pixel cameras with OIS. The Active Edge feature similar to the HTC U11 may also be present since Google acquired the mobile division of the Taiwanese tech giant recently. We’re expecting to learn more related information in the next few days.

VIA: Android Authority