Google isn’t just celebrating Black Friday or Cyber Monday. The tech giant has the Cyber Week as a yearly tradition. Actually, it’s not just Google as we know a lot of brands, OEMs, companies, and service companies are also announcing several deals and discounts for this week. Some of the promos may even extend to a few more days or weeks. Thanksgiving usually marks the holiday season for most people and it’s finally happening. By tomorrow, it will get crazier and busier as you start your numerous shopping escapades before 2018 ends.

Here are some of the apps and games ready on sale on the Google Play Store:

BOOKS. Every Breath by Nicholas Sparks, Never, Never by James Patterson, You are a Badass by Jen Sincero, and The Shape of Water by Guillermo del Toro and Daniel Kraus

GAMES. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle, Star Wars: KOTOR, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2

GIFTS. 40% discount of Headspace and 50% off a yearly subscription to some health apps (Headspace: Meditation & Mindfulness, Fabulous, Run with Map My Run, and Freeletics)

TV SHOWS AND MOVIES. 99¢ on Turkey Day – American Horror Story, Game of Thrones, Mamma Mia 2, and Teen Titans Go! to the Movies, STARZ ($5 per month for three months)

Up to 80% off premium games



