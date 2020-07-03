Samsung is slowly but surely rolling out Android 10 One UI updates for its many smartphones and tablets. A lot of Galaxy phones have received One UI 2.1 Android 10 updates already including the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 9 series, Galaxy S10 phones, and the Samsung Galaxy Fold. Android tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S6 LTE, Galaxy Tab S4, and Galaxy Tab S5e are eligible for the same upgrade. Now two other tablets are about to receive Android Android 10 One UI 2 update–the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 and Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019).

We can expect more Samsung devices will get One UI updates in the coming weeks. And after all these, the Android 11 One UI version XX will be prepared. After the Galaxy Tab S4 and Galaxy Tab S5e, these two Galaxy Tab A models are ready for Android 10.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 and Galaxy Tab A 8 2019 model will get firmware T515XXU4BTFK and P205DXU5BTFB, respectively. Specifically, the LTE models of the two tablets (SM-T515 and SM-P205) can run the update.

The WiFi models of these two Android tablets will also get the same update. Wait for a few more days before it arrives. It already comes with the July 2020 security patch level.

We’re just not sure what version of One UI is included. There’s One UI 2.0 and One UI 2.1 already so we’re hoping for the latest version. But then the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 and Galaxy Tab A 8 are affordable models so maybe the lower version. An OTA may be received anytime soon but you can always check the Settings. Go to Settings> Software update> Download and install. Let’s wait and see.

Two other Galaxy A phones are also getting Android 10—the Galaxy A10e and Galaxy A20 from Verizon. The network is actually late since the unlocked models already received the new version in the US.

Firmware A102USQS6ATC2 and A205USQU5BTE6 are ready for the Verizon Galaxy A10e and Galaxy A20. This over-the-air release only comes with May 2020 security patch level, not the latest one. As with most Android 10 updates, these devices will receive Focus Mode, Sound Amplifier, gesture navigation, and Smart Reply.