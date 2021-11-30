The Galaxy S22 series will be revealed soon. Before that happens, the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch silently a month earlier. As for the Galaxy S22, we’re anticipating for three variants. There will be the regular Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Ultra model will offer S-Pen support. Definitely, all three models will be improved versions of the Galaxy S21 series introduced earlier this year. Many people are interested on one thing: camera. And as with most Galaxy S phones, the Galaxy S22 smartphones are expected to come with better cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is said to come with a 50MP main camera with a 1/1.57” sensor with 1.0 µm pixels plus f/1.8 aperture. The Galaxy S22 series is also believed to apply pixel binning. This means the 12.5MP resolution will have a 2.0 µm effective pixel size.

There will also be a telephoto camera with a traditional 3x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture. The Galaxy S21 is presently using a digital zoom but it will revert to traditional type in the next phone series. There will also be a 10MP sensor.

Mainly, the camera specs of the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ will be the same. We’re looking at a 10MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The rear cameras include a 12MP ultra wide with f/2.2 aperture.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra variant will have higher camera specs like a 108MP main camera with enhanced HM3 sensor, a 12MP ultra wide, + 10MP 10x periscope + 10MP 3x telephoto module. The selfie camera may be 40 megapixels.