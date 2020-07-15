Nothing much to say here today about the Galaxy Note 20 series but here a few new images shared by Ice Universe. The Galaxy Note 20 is pictured above, still looking a lot like the previous model but with a few changes. We still see multiple cameras on the rear placed on a camera module on the top left part of the back panel. The material used on the rear appears to be glass. The front display shows a punch-hole selfie camera in the center. It’s not bezel-less as the display seems to be flatter this time.

Another image shows an actual size comparison. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is said to be 1cm longer compared to the Galaxy Note 10. The latter has a curved screen while the Galaxy Note 20 has a flat-screen. The display offers 1080P resolution and 60Hz refresh rate.

Here’s another image that compares the old Galaxy Note 10 and the next-gen Galaxy Note 20:

Now this is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

We see a slightly curved display so maybe that rectangular shape may not be true, at least, for the Ultra variant. It can be assumed an on-screen fingerprint sensor is available. The mic is on the top edge with a smaller speaker and what we believe is the sim card slot.

We doubt there is a physical button anywhere on the device or maybe there is a small one on the right edge. We’re anticipating the Galaxy Note 20 series will be bigger than its predecessor. It’s still not clear if there will be two or three variants. We’ve been hearing about the regular Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20+, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra but there was a mention before that the Ultra variant isn’t happening.