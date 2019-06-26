The mophie brand continues to come up with various products like external batteries and wireless charging pads to keep our mobile devices juiced up as a lot of people continue to always be on the go and always using their smartphone or tablet or laptop while moving. Their newest product is called powerstation hub and it is a portable battery that can charge both wired and wirelessly. It also can serve as a wall outlet when you’re at home or in the office.

The mophie powerstation hub will let you charge up to four devices at the same time. It has two USB-A ports, one is a Quick Charge 3.0 15W port while another one is a regular 5W port. It also has one USB-C PD port with an 18W input/output. Finally, you can charge one device wirelessly on its Qi-enabled surface with a 5W output. The portable battery has a 6,100 mAh capacity.

It also has an AC plug so you can use it a a wall outlet when you’re not mobile and for when you need to recharge it as well. The AC power prongs are foldable so it’s easy to bring it along when you’re traveling. When you use the USB-C PD port when it’s plugged in, it will charge your device at the fastest speed possible while also recharging the powerstation itself.

The hub is just 3.31 inches square by 1.16 inches thick and so it is pretty portable and easy to store in your luggage or even just your ordinary everyday bag. It also has a non-slip, rubberized boarder around the wireless charging surface so your smartphone won’t easily fall.

The mophie powerstation hub is now available on their online store for just $99.95. If you travel often or like working offsite, this is something that should be handy to have.