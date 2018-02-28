After the announcement of a major smartphone release from a major brand, expect that mophie will come out days later with their own announcements for their juice battery cases. Sure enough, just a couple of days after the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ was unveiled, now the mobile battery brand has revealed their own juice pack for Samsung’s newest flagships. There’s nothing really new about them, but they do have all the features that we’ve come to know (and love) about the brand.

The juice pack battery case comes with Qi technology so you can wireless charge it on those systems found at coffee shops, in furniture like Ikea’s, and even in cars. Not only is it ultra slim and not bulky at all, it gives 22 and 39 hours of additional talk time for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ respectively with its 2,070 mAh battery to charge your device on the go. It allows pass-through fast-charging speeds and also sync capabilities if you attach it with a USB-C wire to your wall charger or computer.

When you charge your phone with the case, it will charge the phone first and then the juice pack. It also has a standby/status button to display battery levels and also the charge status. Since it’s also a case, it has internal rubberized support pads and raised corners for added protection for your screen.

The mophie juice pack battery cases for the Samsung Galaxy S9, and Galaxy S9+ will be available this April and it will cost you just $99.95. Since the flagships will be released by March 16, you might have to go without a juice battery pack for a couple of weeks if you want to wait for the mophie.

