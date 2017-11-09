The Galaxy Note 8 has been getting great reviews, but it can also mean its users are draining its battery quicker than usual since they keep using it. Of course, there are a lot of accessory makers out there that are releasing battery and charging devices for the phablet and one such brand is mophie. They have now announced the juice pack for the Note 8 as well as the force case and the charge force powerstation mini so that you get the power extenders you need for Samsung’s latest flagship.

The juice pack battery case has a 2950mAh built-in battery to give you 33 hours of battery charge with just the press of a button. And if you do run out of juice eventually, you can charge it wirelessly at airports, cafes, cars where a wireless charger is available. It is compatible with Qi and the other wireless systems currently available. It also uses charge force technology with built-in magnets so if you use a mophie charge force mount, it will stay securely in place as you begin charging.

The charge force case for the Galaxy Note 8 is much slimmer than the juice pack because it has an ultra-thin battery-less design. To make it look even more premium, you have a full-grain leather wrap design. You can charge it on any Charge Force wireless accessory. If you’re away from any charging pads or mounts and you need extra juice, you just simply attach the 3,000mAh charge force powerstation mini to the back of the case and it will give you a total of 33 hours use. When you’re fully charged, just remove the battery and your slim case and phone will go back to “normal”.

The mophie juice pack will be available for $99.95, the mophie charge force case is at $49.95 while the charge force powerstation mini is also at $49.95. You can buy all of them now at mophie.com.

SOURCE: mophie (1), (2), (3)