Mophie is one of the most popular brands when it comes to power banks and charging accessories. Their newly released product is the Powerstation Wireless XL which lets you charge devices through wireless and wired charging, even both at the same time. While it may seem in their press release that this is meant for Apple devices, it pretty much supports any Android USB-C or USB-A device that would need some juicing up away from their regular chargers.

This new Powerstation boasts of a 10,000mAh battery so there’s plenty of power to go around. They say it gives 55 hours to an average iPhone so imagine how many hours you can get for an average Android device. While you do get a Lightning input, you also have a USB-C port which is what a lot of newer smartphones have. The port can both charge the device you’re connecting it to and the powerbank itself, delivering up to 18W of power.

It also has a Qi-compliant wireless charging pad on top of it so you can place any compatible device on it and it should be able to juice it up as well. You can simultaneously charge devices using the charging pad and the USB-C port. The external devices are charged up first before its own battery. You can also charge the Powerstation through a Qi wireless charger but with its huge battery capacity, it will take some time as compared to charging it through wired means.

On the side of the powerbank, you have four LED lights that reflect your battery level and the charging status. The size is 2.87 x 5.67 x 0.75 inches and weighs 2/3 of a pound. While there’s no USB-A port, it does say it supports USB-A devices so it might need some adaptor to be able to charge it or if it is Qi-enabled, just charge it on the wireless charging pad.

The mophie Powerstaion Wireless XL is now available on mophie.com with a suggested retail price of $99.95. They have several bigger products if you need something for your laptop or tablet so you can check them out if that’s something you need right now.