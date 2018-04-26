Expect Mophie to always come up with special battery phone cases for some of the newest premium flagship phones. We knew it’s only about time before the company makes covers for the new Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+. As one of the top mobile battery brands in the US, Mophie has launched new juice packs for the Galaxy S9 duo so you can use the phones for a longer time. What’s good about them is that they also allow wireless charging, thanks to Qi tech.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ Mophie Juice Packs only differ in size. Both have a 2070mAh battery that gives extra 29 and 33 hours of talk time. You can charge both the phone and the battery case with Priority+ charging.

If you want to know charge status and battery levels, you can press or turn on the case. The cases also provided protection from high falls with the rubber support pads inside. The juice packs are lightweight and come with a low-profile design for a classic look that will last. The functional design offers access to all buttons and speaker ports.

Availability is this month and both cases will cost only $99.95. They’re only available in black but we’re crossing our fingers Mophie will release more colors. Buy from HERE and HERE.

SOURCE: Mophie