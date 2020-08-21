While most of us are probably staying put in our homes as the pandemic rages on, mophie has something new to offer for those who are in need of external batteries and may be going somewhere where they cannot charge devices on outlets. The best-selling battery case manufacturer has just announced four new products for your universal power solutions needs. They’re bringing the powerstation, powerstation XXL, powerstation wireless XL, and the powerstation wireless stand, with similar and different features to match your battery needs for your devices.

The powerstation has a 10,000mAh battery that can let you charge two devices at a time through its USB-A and USB-C ports. Meanwhile, the powerstation XXL has double the power with a 20,000mAh battery can charge three devices at once and has both ports as well. They both have a fast-charge USB-C port that can give you up to 50% battery charge with just 30 minutes charging time. They come in a premium fabric finish and TPU border to protect it from scratches.

The powerstation wireless XL gives you, you guessed it, wireless charging for Qi-enabled devices. All you have to do is place your device on top of it and it charges at contact. But it also has the 18W USB-C port with fast-charging capacities and a USB-A regular port. This means you can charge three devices all at once with its 10,000 mAh battery. It is compact and convenient, meaning it will not weigh a ton if you place it in your bag.

Lastly, we have the powerstation wireless stand which can charge your devices while plugged into a power outlet, wirelessly, or through the USB-C and USB-A ports. It has an 8,000mAh battery with up to 10W of wireless power. It can charge up to 3 devices simultaneously as well and from the name itself, it can also serve as your smartphone’s stand while plugged in or wirelessly charging.

All of these powerstation devices have Priority Charging, LED power indicators, and triple-test certified lithium-polymer batteries. The powerstation costs $49.95, the powerstation XXL is $59.95, the powerstation wireless XL is $69.95, and the powerstation wireless stand is $99.99. They’re available at mophie.com, T-Mobile stores, and in the coming weeks, other major retailers.