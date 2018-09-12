If you’re looking for smartwatches that place premium looks over functionality, there are several options out there, mostly from traditional watchmakers attempting to get into the smarter side of things. The dream, of course, is to have an excellent looking watch that also gives you value for money in terms of its smart features. Montblanc’s newest announced product called Summit 2 has a lot of the former and hopefully because of its new Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, a lot of the latter as well.

While the smartwatch, the next (second) generation of the Summit line, has been officially announced, there are still very few details available except for its chipset and for the materials used to make it. Instead of the usual plastic or chromed smartwatches, it doesn’t skimp on high-end materials. It uses the same materials as its traditional analog watches like the leather straps, and of course the PVD-coated stainless steel and sapphire crystal.

Having the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset will give it a distinct advantage over other wearables, as promised by Qualcomm. Aside from having four A7 primary cores, the chipset also now carries a new ultra-low power core which can handle the more moderate tasks and save your battery life at the same time. If you use your watch in ambient mode, it will use up to 67-percent less power, therefore adding 4-12 more hours.

Hopefully, the Summit 2 will also tap the other improvements that come with the Wear 3100, like the improved NFC and option for a GPS version which can save more battery life. Qualcomm says the GPS mode can see up to 15 hours of standalone use. But what we really want to see if the smartwatch having 4G LTE so you can leave the smartphone at home or at the office when you go out for a quick run or something.

We’ll find out more specs of this new Montblanc smartwatch when it becomes available this October. No pricing has been announced but you can probably expect it to be more expensive than the already high-priced first gen which was priced at around $1,500.

