It’s no longer surprising when we hear of a movie made using just a smartphone. There are few mobile devices today that deliver great performance in both photo and video. What the mobile photography and videography enthusiasts need are reliable accessories that can be used in many ways. Whether you’re using an iPhone or any of the latest premium Android phones like the Pixel or Galaxy, you can turn it into a more powerful camera with the help of the Moment Filmmaker Collection. It’s a new project on Kickstarter that includes new lenses for smartphones.

There’s the Anamorphic Lens that allows a wider and longer focal length in horizontal and vertical directions, respectively. The result is a super wide-angle image that you can normally capture with a telephoto lens. There’s a Battery Photo Case that offers a 3000mAh battery that is good enough for long hours of shooting videos. It is wireless so you can conveniently carry the phone.

The Gimbal Counterweight allows you to shoot videos smoothly with counterbalance and calibration of the case and lens setup. The result can be ultra flowy shots for a more cinematic effect. The collection also includes a Filter Mount to achieve effects and control light as needed. Feel free to attach any 62mm filter to the Moment Lenses and start shooting footage for your movie project.

The Moment Filmmaker Collection will go into production once the $50,000 goal is reached. But good news, the team behind it has already received a total of $646,088 in pledges. You can still support this project on Kickstarter as there are still 22 days left before the deadline.

SOURCE: Kickstarter