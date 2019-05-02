For those who are willing to shell out a couple of bucks or so for a camera app that can do more than your built-in one, one of the most popular names out there is the Moment app. If you’re already a user or you’re just planning to buy it to use on your Android device, we have good news for you. The latest update is one of their biggest ones yet, adding a lot of new features so you can play around with your mobile photos and videos.

One of the newest things they’re bringing to your phone’s camera is the ability to capture both a RAW and JPG file at the same time so you can preview the RAW version much faster. You also now get Split Focus and Exposure and RGB histogram as well as a redesigned and improved full Camera Roll. These features were previously available for iOS only but now Android users can enjoy it as well.

As for new features that can be enjoyed on both, you get things like zebra stripe which lets you see which are the overexposed and underexposed areas of your shot through the viewfinder. The focus peaking feature lets you dial in focus in both photo and video. It will even show you the sharpest edges highlighted in the viewfinder so you know if your image is indeed crisp and sharp enough.

They also shared that they have improved support for the OnePlus and Samsung Galaxy S10 devices. For the latter, there’s a video showing what kind of photos and videos you’ll be able to take with the app. What’s great about Moment is that it’s not just an app but it also has a whole ecosystem of accessories for those who are serious about their mobile photography. And if it’s your first time to buy the app, you’ll get 15% of items in the Moment Shop which includes lenses and cases to hold the lenses.

You can update your Moment Pro app now or if you don’t have it yet, you can buy it from the Google Play Store for $3.99.