There are people who prefer to write schedules and to-do lists on their notebooks first before eventually transferring it to either an app or a digital note-taker. But what if you could do both at the same time? That is what Moleskine wants to happen with their new Smart Planner, the newest addition to their Smart Writing Set. When you use all of them together, you will be able to digitally capture, edit, and share in real time all the handwritten notes and drawings that you wrote down on the planner.

The Moleskine Smart Writing Set is made up of a specially designed Paper Tablet (not that kind of tablet) notebook, a smart Pen+, and a Moleskine Notes companion app for the editing and sharing part of your digitally converted notes. The Smart Planner is made up of the same kind of paper as the Paper Tablet and has the popular Moleskine Planner Weekly layout. There is an invisible grid there with the NCode technology embedded in each page.

Because of this tech, everything that you write and draw on your Smart Planner is recognized by the app and is synced to it. Those written down on the planner layout are synced to the Google Calendar while the notes and sketches on the right are synced to the Moleskine app. If you want to sync it to other digital calendars (Moleskine Timepage, iCal and Microsoft Outlook), you need to have a Google account.

You can now get the Smart Planner on the Moleskine online store for $29.90. It will be available in retail stores worldwide and selected retailers by September 12. It will only work with the Smart Writing Set so if you don’t have one yet, you can get it for $199.

https://vimeo.com/229244783